you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zoomcar to spend $20 million to promote subscription model ZAP Subscribe

The opportunity to subscribe to a car and then share and save when not in use is a first of its kind innovation for the Indian ecosystem.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Self-drive rental platform Zoomcar today said it will spend $20 million to promote its car subscription model ZAP Subscribe.

Zoomcar said it will launch a mega campaign for ZAP Subscribe with the objective to market the model, which allows to subscribe a car monthly and technically have the flexibility of having new car whenever he/she wants marketplace growth and category creation.

At Zoomcar, we're creating a new category in personal mobility with our ZAP Subscribe program. The opportunity to subscribe to a car and then share and save when not in use is a first of its kind innovation for the Indian ecosystem.

"We're committed to investing significant marketing monies to ensure strong category creation in the months ahead," Zoomcar CEO & Co-founder Greg Moran said.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:55 pm

