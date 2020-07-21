App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zoom to open a new technology centre in Bengaluru

The Nasdaq-listed company says it is committed to expanding its presence and tap into the talent base of India

Pratik Bhakta

American video calling application Zoom is set to open a new office in Bengaluru and expand its team in India. The Nasdaq-listed company, over a virtual press conference today said that it will invest actively in the country and work closely with the government to assuage all fears around security and privacy concerns around the platform.

Given the fact that Zoom has seen a 67 times jump in its free user base in the country, the company which was founded by Eric Yuan, is doubling up its capacities here and if needed might also look to buy up more server space in the country. Currently Zoom has two data centres in India in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“We are setting up a technology centre in Bengaluru mainly to scale up our engineering teams, we will hire actively in development operations, network engineering, information technology teams and business operations as well,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom.

Close


 

related news

He added that given Zoom had to increase its data handling capacities by three to four times over the last few months, it could look to add more data centres in the country.

Zoom has been at the centre of a storm in the country with massive adoption during the lockdown months, coupled with series of allegations against the company for breaching privacy concerns of its users.

Zoom bombing is a well-known phenomenon where meetings tend to get bombed by unwanted participants. There is even a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for a ban on Zoom, citing privacy concerns.

Responding to those fears, Sankarlingam said that they have updated their security protocols, introduced features like waiting rooms, passcodes, close rooms and others. They will also launch an end to end security feature in the app, soon, he said.

Also Read: Zoom plans significant investment, more hiring in India


Zoom has also faced public backlash for being thought to be a Chinese company, or one with a strong Chinese connect.

Responding to those queries Aparna Bawa, chief operating officer, Zoom reiterated that the company is an American entity listed in Nasdaq and has an American founder.

“We are actively engaging with the government, listening to feedback from our users even making changes, overall we are looking for a win-win situation for all of us, we remain optimistic,” she added.

With respect to the Chinese connection, the company also clarified that it has one server in China, which is only meant for use in that country. In case any user wants to route the call through Chinese servers they can chose to do that, said Velchamy.

On the business front, the company did not disclose its India specific numbers but Bawa said that from around 10 million daily active users on the platform in December, Zoom had 300 million daily active users in April, which showed how much the company has grown.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Business #Technology #Zoom

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.