Zoom to open a new technology centre in Bengaluru

American video calling application Zoom is set to open a new office in Bengaluru and expand its team in India. The Nasdaq-listed company, over a virtual press conference today said that it will invest actively in the country and work closely with the government to assuage all fears around security and privacy concerns around the platform.

Given the fact that Zoom has seen a 67 times jump in its free user base in the country, the company which was founded by Eric Yuan, is doubling up its capacities here and if needed might also look to buy up more server space in the country. Currently Zoom has two data centres in India in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“We are setting up a technology centre in Bengaluru mainly to scale up our engineering teams, we will hire actively in development operations, network engineering, information technology teams and business operations as well,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom.







He added that given Zoom had to increase its data handling capacities by three to four times over the last few months, it could look to add more data centres in the country.

Zoom has been at the centre of a storm in the country with massive adoption during the lockdown months, coupled with series of allegations against the company for breaching privacy concerns of its users.

Zoom bombing is a well-known phenomenon where meetings tend to get bombed by unwanted participants. There is even a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for a ban on Zoom, citing privacy concerns.

Responding to those fears, Sankarlingam said that they have updated their security protocols, introduced features like waiting rooms, passcodes, close rooms and others. They will also launch an end to end security feature in the app, soon, he said.

Zoom has also faced public backlash for being thought to be a Chinese company, or one with a strong Chinese connect.

Responding to those queries Aparna Bawa, chief operating officer, Zoom reiterated that the company is an American entity listed in Nasdaq and has an American founder.

“We are actively engaging with the government, listening to feedback from our users even making changes, overall we are looking for a win-win situation for all of us, we remain optimistic,” she added.

With respect to the Chinese connection, the company also clarified that it has one server in China, which is only meant for use in that country. In case any user wants to route the call through Chinese servers they can chose to do that, said Velchamy.

On the business front, the company did not disclose its India specific numbers but Bawa said that from around 10 million daily active users on the platform in December, Zoom had 300 million daily active users in April, which showed how much the company has grown.