Zoom lifts full-year sales forecast, focuses on products for business to boost growth

Zoom Video Communications on Monday announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended 30 April 2023. The company said revenue surged 3 per cent to $1.11 billion, up from $1.07 billion a year ago.

The videoconferencing company now predicts full-year revenue between $4.465 billion and $4.485 billion, above expectations of $4.45 billion, while earnings-per share is seen between $4.25 and $4.31 on an adjusted basis, above expectations of $4.20.

“The Zoom platform is designed to support limitless human connection to empower the modern workday and strengthen customer relationships. Our customers see Zoom as mission-critical in how they collaborate internally and externally across the globe,” Eric S. Yuan, Zoom Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

He added: “The solid start to the year has enabled us to raise our outlook for fiscal year 2024 while continuing to invest in innovations such as AI (artificial intelligence) to help make interactions more meaningful and communications more effective.”

The company raised its outlook for fiscal 2024, guiding for revenue between $4.47 billion and $4.49 billion and adjusted earnings between $4.25 and $4.31 a share.

Zoom saw 23 percent year-on-year growth in the up-market as it ended the quarter with 3,580 customers contributing more than $100,000 dollars in trailing 12 months revenue. These customers represent 29 percent of revenue, up from 24 per cent in Q1 of FY23, and span diverse industries such as healthcare, education, government, and more, the company mentioned in a press release.

Zoom last month acquired Workvivo—a modern employee communication and engagement platform.

“Incorporating Workvivo’s feature-rich technology into all-in-one collaboration solution will allow us to offer Zoom customers a unified platform that keeps knowledge workers and frontline employees informed, engaged, and connected throughout the workday, regardless of in-person, remote, or hybrid work style,” Eric S. Yuan mentioned.

Last week, Zoom announced its strategic investment in Anthropic, an AI safety and research company working to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. The partnership with Anthropic will boost its federated approach to AI by allowing Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, to be integrated across Zoom’s entire platform.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $5.6 billion dollars in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash.

"We had operating cash flow in the quarter of $418 million dollars, as compared to $526 million dollars in Q1 of last year. Free cash flow was $397 million dollars, as compared to $501 million dollars in Q1 of last year. Our operating cash flow and free cash flow margins were 37.9 percent and 35.9 percent, respectively," the company stated.