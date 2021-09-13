business Zomato's post IPO clean-up drive continues; exits one more business after grocery Zomato has decided to pull the plug on the nascent business due to gaps in order fulfillment, poor customer experience, and increasing competition from rivals that are promising express delivery in 15 minutes. The company is now betting on Grofers to generate better outcomes than its in-house grocery effort. That's not all, the food-tech giant has also confirmed exiting another business - Nutraceuticals. Since its listing, the company has hived off several subsidiaries, to increase thrust on Indian ops. Here's a look at the key exits made by Zomato.