Zomato won’t make fresh investments from $400-million quick commerce corpus

Zomato won’t make any more fresh investments from its $400 million corpus for quick commerce as it is being aggressive about conserving cash, CEO Deepinder Goyal said on May 23.

“As far as quick commerce is concerned, we had given an upper bound of $400 million investment in the next two years (CY22 and CY23) in the last quarterly letter. As of now, we are on plan to stick to this outer limit,” he said in a blog.

“Just to be clear, we are not planning to make any new minority investments as part of this $400m outer limit. Think of this as the max amount of losses we may need to fund in this period of time in the quick commerce business, if and when we fully get into it,” Goyal added.

In March, Zomato extended a loan of $150 million to quick commerce company Blinkit (formerly Grofers). Moneycontrol was the first to report the deal. Subsequently, reports suggested that the foodtech major might seek competition watchdog CCI’s approval to acquire Blinkit.

After its Q3 result in February, Zomato had said that it would continue to invest both in its core food business and in quick commerce and had updated the upper bound of its potential investments in the category to $400 million cash over the next two years.

At that point, it had already made cash investments worth around $225 million over the previous 12 months across three companies—Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers), Shiprocket and Magicpin.

“We have about INR 122 billion ($ 1.6 billion based on an exchange rate of 1 USD = 75 INR) unrestricted cash at this point. Our capital needs are currently limited. Losses in the core food business are reducing rapidly, as we mentioned earlier. The minority equity investments that we wanted to do are done,” Goyal said.

He also added, "There is currently no plan for any more minority equity investments at this stage given that we have covered most of the ground on our objectives cited above."

Zomato's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March widened to Rs 359.7 crore compared to Rs 134.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company clocked Rs 1,211.8 crore in revenue from operations which was up 75.01 percent.

Also Read Zomato Q4 Results | Net loss widens to Rs 359 crore, revenue comes in at Rs 1,211.8 crore

On Zomato Instant, which delivers orders in 10-minutes, Goyal said it was still a pilot and if successful, it would be scaled. “Then there will be capex needed to set up the food finishing stations. But that will only happen once we have confidence that the payback period for the capex will be attractive,” he added.

On the gig worker shortages, the company said that it has been facing an issue since the last week of April in the metros. “We think this is short-term in nature, as the post Covid economic recovery has brought back jobs in cities, and we lost some delivery partners to such jobs. On top of it, all the workforce which migrated to their hometowns (or villages) during the first COVID wave, hasn’t yet come back to the cities for work – thus hampering our Delivery Partner Acquisition Rate.”

The company expected the situation to normalise in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Moneycontrol reported that companies like Swiggy and Zomato have been taking measures to curb attrition among delivery partners and how

deliveries are taking longer than usual thanks to internal and external competition among quick commerce and food delivery players





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes