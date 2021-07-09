MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato will give Rs 3 lakh if you find a bug in its website, app

Zomato will use the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) to assess the severity of vulnerability, based on which the final reward will be calculated.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Zomato's bug bounty programme requires two-factor authentication enabled to participate in.

Zomato's bug bounty programme requires two-factor authentication enabled to participate in.


Food delivery platform Zomato, on July 8, raised the reward on its bug bounty programme, and a person can win as much as $4,000 (nearly 3 lakh) if they find a vulnerability in the company's app or website.

"The Zomato Bug Bounty Program is a crucial part of our security efforts and we hope that this improvement will further motivate the hacker community. Thank you for your contribution to our program so far and we look forward to your reports!" the company said in a statement available on HackerOne.

The statement was tweeted by Yash Sodha, a security engineer at Zomato.

Zomato will use the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) to assess the severity of vulnerability, based on which the final reward will be calculated.

A critical vulnerability with CVSS 10.0 will be awarded $4,000, while a vulnerability with CVSS 9.5 will be awarded $3,000. Check the full table with the details of the rewards here.

"Starting today, we’re increasing the rewards for @zomato's bug bounty program: $4,000 for critical, $2000 for high, and so on," Sodha tweeted.

Close

Related stories

Zomato's bug bounty programme requires two-factor authentication enabled to participate in.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Zomato
first published: Jul 9, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.