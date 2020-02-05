Zomato waives exclusivity for restaurants under cloud kitchen business: Report

Zomato has waived exclusivity rights for restaurants under its cloud kitchen business, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This would permit restaurants to list on the food delivery company’s competitors, such as Swiggy.

The report cited inputs from six brands using the service and an email viewed by the publication. The email was sent to brands last week.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Zomato has not yet responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.

Zomato was giving advertising rates at a steep discount to the restaurants using its cloud kitchen business, a source told the publication. By doing this, it was losing revenue it could have gained from restaurants willing to pay higher costs.

“By allowing these restaurants to list on Swiggy, Zomato can now earn incremental rental revenue from sales with zero opportunity cost,” the source added.

Order numbers from the restaurants lowered and the discounts have been rationalised, the report added.

“Asking for exclusivity only makes sense if you can push a lot of demand your way, which was possible with aggressive discounting, but not at a sustainable profitable level,” the chief executive of a brand that uses Zomato’s cloud kitchen told the paper.

Zomato has added some conditions after withdrawing the exclusivity clause, the report said.

“You need to ensure that your menu spread pricing and promotions on Zomato are equal to or better than that on your platform/third platforms,” Zomato told brands in the email.

Zomato also said it would charge the restaurants a rental fee on all business done outside of Zomato as well, the email said.

Swiggy has so far not accepted the listing of the restaurants, a source told the paper.