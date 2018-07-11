App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato turns 10: Firm aims to be a 'farm-to-mouth' food company in long-run

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On the occasion of its 10 anniversary, online food ordering application Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company would get into the business of delivering raw materials to restaurants sourced directly from farmers in future, Business Standard reported.

"We are already taking baby steps towards being the biggest farm-to-mouth food company in the world, and there is so much to do for all of us," Goyal wrote in a blog post.

Restaurants which would use this service would get a certified tag from Zomato, alerting its users that the restaurant was using quality ingredients.

Also read — Zomato now allows customers to tip delivery boys

related news

In a long run, the company is also planning to enter event organising segment in collaboration with Grub Fest, which organises food festivals across India.

While laying down Zomato's vision for the future, Goyal announced a USD 1 million annual reward (in stocks) for employees who display the qualities of a founder.

Goyal, however, stated that the company needs to focus on its core business right now. Zomato reported a strong growth on the back of investors' confidence (and cash) in India's online food ordering sector.

Also read — Zomato launches restaurant review platform in 25 new cities

The company’s loyalty programme — Zomato Gold — has received a positive response from the customers. Under Zomato Gold, the company offers customers one free meal with every meal they order at a restaurant and two free drinks for every two drinks they buy.

The company has been ramping up its network and services to attract more customers. In the past 12-18 months, Zomato has scaled up its delivery network, onboarded more restaurants onto its platform and has launched loyalty services, the report said.

Also read — Zomato looking to raise $400 million at valuation of $2 billion: Report

Zomato has also launched a rewards plan called Piggybank to compete with rivals. With Piggybank, customers will get a 10 percent discount on every order in the form of reward points worth the same amount in money so that the customers keep coming back.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:46 pm

#Business #Current Affairs #India #Zomato

