Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zomato to delist restaurants non-compliant to FSSAI rules

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in his blog post "... starting today, we are de-listing hundreds of restaurants from our food ordering platform for not being compliant to FSSAI regulations".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato said Tuesday it is de-listing restaurants that are not compliant with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India regulations from its platform.

"... starting today, we are de-listing hundreds of restaurants from our food ordering platform for not being compliant to FSSAI regulations," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in his blog post.

These restaurants were not able to furnish an FSSAI licence to Zomato, he added. "For us, it's a matter of taking the right call because at the end of the day, the wellbeing of our users matter immensely to us.

As and when these restaurants provide us their FSSAI licences, we will enable them for online ordering services," Goyal said.

In fact, Zomato is going to make sure that it doesn't list any cloud kitchen on Zomato unless and until it goes through the company's mandatory hygiene check, which is a food safety and hygiene checklist, he added. "This hygiene check is conducted by reputed third parties who are experts at this," Goyal said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Business #Zomato

