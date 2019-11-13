App
Business
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato slashes monthly spends by 44% to Rs 143 crore; company to focus on volume increase: Report

The cut was managed despite the start-up expanding operations across 500 more Indian cities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Zomato
Zomato

Zomato's biggest shareholder, Info Edge, has said that the food delivery platform cut its monthly expenditures to Rs 143 crore ($20 million), The Times of India reported.

This is a significant reduction of around 44 percent from the company's Rs 322 crore ($32 million) March spend. The cut was managed despite the start-up expanding operations across 500 more Indian cities, it noted.

After announcing its September quarter earnings, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the co-founder of Info Edge. told analysts that cutting down on discounts and instances of people abusing discounts, and reducing marketing spend brought down the monthly expenditure.

He added that Zomato would continue to reduce monthly spend and increase volumes. It will be a tough fight as Bengaluru-based rival Swiggy is going all-out at $40-50 million per month to gobble market share.

According to Bikhchandani, Amazon’s planned entry into the food delivery space and said that Zomato is “well-positioned to protect its market” as food delivery differs from any other product delivery due to its shelf-life.

“While we are obviously watching the interest (by Amazon in food delivery), we are confident Zomato will continue to grow and defend its turf,” he added.

Info Edge holds 26 percent majority stake in the Gurugram-based food start-up.

Zomato expanded its food delivery services to 500 cities across states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Daman, Meghalaya and Maharashtra, among others. It has arrangements with 1.5 lakh restaurant partners and a delivery fleet of 2.3 lakh partners.

Zomato CEO Food Delivery Mohit Gupta said the company's emerging cities now contributed 40 percent to business.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:15 am

