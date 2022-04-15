Zomato rolling out customer policy to tackle 'severe food quality complaints'

Zomato will roll out a policy to address "severe food quality complaints" on April 18 as part of which the Gurugram-based food aggregator would entertain complaints after ascertaining their genuineness.

Complaints including presence of insects, sharp and inedible objects, expired food, and restaurants serving non-veg food in place of vegetarian cuisine orders would be looked into.

If a complaint turns out true, the firm would temporarily disable the restaurant from online ordering until a third-party inspection okayed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is done. The cost of the inspection would be borne by the restaurant.

In case of serious and repeat offences, restaurants would be disabled from online orders on the platform.

Earlier in April, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation into the conduct of food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato, which faced allegations such as delayed payment cycle, imposition of one-sided clauses and exorbitant commissions.

The order was issued on a complaint by the National Restaurant Association of India which represents over 50,000 restaurant operators across the country.