English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Zomato rolling out customer policy to tackle 'severe food quality complaints'

    Complaints including presence of insects, sharp and inedible objects, expired food, and restaurants serving non-veg food in place of vegetarian cuisine orders would be looked into.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Any complaint about food quality that could potentially threaten a customer's health or well-being would be categorised as a' severe food quality complaint,' according to Zomato. (Representative Image)

    Any complaint about food quality that could potentially threaten a customer's health or well-being would be categorised as a' severe food quality complaint,' according to Zomato. (Representative Image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Zomato will roll out a policy to address "severe food quality complaints" on April 18 as part of which the Gurugram-based food aggregator would entertain complaints after ascertaining their genuineness.

    Complaints including presence of insects, sharp and inedible objects, expired food, and restaurants serving non-veg food in place of vegetarian cuisine orders would be looked into.

    If a complaint turns out true, the firm would temporarily disable the restaurant from online ordering until a third-party inspection okayed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is done. The cost of the inspection would be borne by the restaurant.

    In case of serious and repeat offences, restaurants would be disabled from online orders on the platform.

    Earlier in April, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation into the conduct of food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato, which faced allegations such as delayed payment cycle, imposition of one-sided clauses and exorbitant commissions.

    Close

    Related stories

    The order was issued on a complaint by the National Restaurant Association of India which represents over 50,000 restaurant operators across the country.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Food Aggregator #food quality policy #restaurants #Zomato
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.