Last Updated : July 23, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Welcome to the exchanges, Zomato!

    Zomato, one of the leading food services platforms in India in terms of value of food sold, is set to list on the bourses on July 23. Catch the expert point-of-view of this listing here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    SC set to pronounce judgement on Airtel, Voda-Idea plea seeking recomputation of AGR dues
    Karnataka High Court to pronounce order in Amazon-Flipkart vs CCI case on July 23
    Tokyo Olympics to officially begin
    Tomorrow:

    Asteroid, thrice the size of Taj Mahal, is set to fly past Earth

  • Economy

    What's the story of India's markets?

    The economic reforms enacted by the PV Narasimha Rao government and steered by Dr. Manmohan Singh as the finance minister in 1991 were a landmark event in India’s history. Liberalisation emerged as the gateway of opportunities for Indians with the opening up of the private sector. Since then, the Indian economy and the stock markets have grown multi-fold. In this piece, Chaitanya Mallapur takes a look at the journey of India's markets.

  • Commodities

    India overhauls petroleum reserve policy to boost private interest

    India has decided to commercialise half of its current strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) as the nation looks to enhance private participation in the building of new storage facilities. Read more about this development here.

  • Travel

    What's it like taking a flight during the monsoon season?

    The monsoon season in India lasts from early June to October and some parts of the country receive heavy to very heavy rain during this period. Ameya Joshi talks to a veteran pilot about travelling via air throughout the season and how to be prepared for it, in this piece.

  • Tailpiece

    Good luck, team India!

    The Tokyo Olympics will officially kick off on July 23, marking a historical leg of this event amid the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes representing India have arrived on the scene and are ready to participate. Take a look at their preparations for the event here.

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

