Zomato leads race to buy UberEats: Report

Zomato is the frontrunner in the race to acquire Uber's food delivery business in India, according to a report by The Times of India.

The San Francisco-based company has quoted a price of $500 million for UberEats, the report said. The negotiations include a stock deal and Uber might invest in Zomato’s next financing round.

“The talks with Zomato are now progressing towards a term-sheet and discussions are more realistic this time around,” a source told the publication.

Uber had also approached Swiggy earlier in 2019, but the talks failed due to differences over valuation, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Uber and Zomato declined to comment when approached by The Times of India, while Swiggy had not responded to a request for comment.

Zomato’s major investors include Alibaba’s Ant Financial and Info Edge. Both Swiggy and Zomato record around 2-2.5 million orders daily, while UberEats clocks only 250,000-300,000

Uber was also in talks with ecommerce giant Amazon for its food-delivery business in India, before its listing in US markets this year, the report said.