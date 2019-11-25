Zomato leads race to buy UberEats: Report

Both Swiggy and Zomato record around 2-2.5 million orders daily, while UberEats clocks only 250,000-300,000.
Zomato is the frontrunner in the race to acquire Uber's food delivery business in India, according to a report by The Times of India.
The San Francisco-based company has quoted a price of $500 million for UberEats, the report said. The negotiations include a stock deal and Uber might invest in Zomato’s next financing round.
“The talks with Zomato are now progressing towards a term-sheet and discussions are more realistic this time around,” a source told the publication.
Uber had also approached Swiggy earlier in 2019, but the talks failed due to differences over valuation, the report said.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
Uber and Zomato declined to comment when approached by The Times of India, while Swiggy had not responded to a request for comment.
Zomato’s major investors include Alibaba’s Ant Financial and Info Edge. Both Swiggy and Zomato record around 2-2.5 million orders daily, while UberEats clocks only 250,000-300,000
Uber was also in talks with ecommerce giant Amazon for its food-delivery business in India, before its listing in US markets this year, the report said.Both Uber and Amazon have scaled down their food business in some parts of the globe. UberEats recently stopped its operations in South Korea, the world’s fourth largest online food delivery market. Amazon recently closed its restaurant food-delivery service in the US.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.