MC Insider: IPO Atmanirbharta, Mandaviya in the spotlight, fintech exits, angry founder, NBFC deal and more

‘HEALTHY’ TREND?

Mansukh Mandaviya has slowly emerged as the key lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his low-profile and non-controversial demeanour. Before being elevated as the Health Minister, Modi had deputed Mandaviya as MoS, Chemicals to sort out issues over shortage of key COVID-19 medicines and injections. Not only did Mandaviya completely overshadow his senior in the Ministry, Sadananda Gowda, but he also become the interface with media on this key issue. A week before being elevated as Health Minister, Mandaviya visited the vaccine facilities in the country for a review as well. Gowda had to ultimately resign as Cabinet Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, a portfolio which has also gone to Mandaviya. PM Modi apparently has been impressed with his fellow Gujarati for long. After taking over the twin portfolios in the big promotion, Mandaviya did not go on a media interview spree like some others and has focused to get on with his challenging job in midst of the threat of a third COVID-19 wave and modest vaccination levels so far.

