MC Insider: IPO Atmanirbharta, Mandaviya in the spotlight, fintech exits, angry founder, NBFC deal and more

This week’s edition of MC Insider is startup heavy. And why not, with internet IPO’s the flavour of the season. Recently, a top bureaucrat of the Modi regime who got an extension took to social media to laud the domestic listing plans of Delhivery, Nykaa, Paytm and Zomato. “This demonstrates the vibrancy & dynamism of our startup movement and the maturity of our capital markets,” the visibly proud bureaucrat said. Pat came the response from one of the startup founders who echoed the same feelings and said: “Indian exchanges are the best places for Indian startups to list. Strong winds of positive change from our government, regulators and policy makers.” While the IPO atmanirbharta is indeed welcome, one wonders what happened to the big-bang plans of overseas directing listing by Indian firms which had got a nod from the Cabinet last year. Is it on the backburner due to tax hurdles? Watch this space for more.