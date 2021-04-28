MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato IPO: Here is what the company said about legal proceedings

Zomato stated that there were two criminal proceedings involving the company, six legal actions initiated by regulatory and statutory authorities and three related to indirect taxation matters.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Zomato filed its DRHP with the market regulator on April 28, stating that will offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore (nearly $1.1 billion).

Zomato filed its DRHP with the market regulator on April 28, stating that will offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore (nearly $1.1 billion).


Zomato filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator on April 28, stating that it would offer equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,250 crore (nearly $1.1 billion).

In the DRHP, the food delivery platform mentioned the legal proceedings the company was involved in. Zomato said there were no material civil proceedings involving the company.

It stated that there were two criminal proceedings involving the company, six legal actions initiated by regulatory and statutory authorities and three related to indirect taxation matters.

In the litigation pertaining to indirect taxation, the amount involved is Rs 963.45 million.

Also read: Zomato IPO: Food delivery platform aims to raise Rs 8,250 crore, Info Edge will sell a part of its investment

Close

Related stories

Zomato said there were six legal proceedings involving its subsidiaries - two initiated by regulatory and statutory authorities, and four related to taxation (direct and indirect).

The food delivery platform also mentioned that there are various consumer complaints against the company.


"Our Company is involved in a total of 25 consumer related proceedings currently pending before various fora such as district consumer disputes redressal forum and consumer courts, wherein third party complainants (excluding those notices issued by statutory/ regulatory/ governmental/ tax authorities) have made allegations against our Company in relation to, among others, delivery of incorrect orders, deficiency in service, incorrect restaurant information on our platform, wrongful additional charges charged by the restaurant, delayed delivery or non-delivery of orders and unwanted objects in the order delivered," Zomato said.


Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Zomato
first published: Apr 28, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.