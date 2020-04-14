Zomato in talks to buy online grocer Grofers: Report

Food delivery company Zomato is considering buying SoftBank-backed online grocery startup Grofers, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The all-stock deal might value the e-grocer at $750 million (around Rs 5,700 crore), the report said.

SoftBank, Grofer's largest shareholders, is considering investing around $100-200 million in the merged entity through venture capital arm Vision Fund, sources told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The deal talks come soon after Zomato and Grofers announced a partnership to deliver essential items during the nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3.

This would also be Alibaba-backed Zomato's second major deal in 2020 after it acquired Uber Eats in India.

The two Gurugram-based companies have been in talks for the past few weeks, a source told The Economic Times.

"Their pilot run across Delhi NCR seems to have clocked high order numbers to start with, further strengthening the ongoing negotiations," the source added.

A SoftBank spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

Grofers Chief Executive Officer Albinder Dhindsa was yet to respond to a request for comment.

"We have partnered with Grofers, along with FMCG companies, local grocery stores, and modern retail chains, to pilot our grocery delivery service. We are not aware of any other conversation with Grofers," a Zomato spokesperson told the newspaper.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had told the business daily last week that grocery delivery was on the company's long-term radar and fit into its vision.

Zomato had also explored a merger with BigBasket but the talks did not go through, the report said.

"Alibaba which is an investor in BigBasket was keen to merge it with Grofers and Zomato..however it was not an easy deal to pull off," a source told the publication.