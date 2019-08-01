App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zomato expands food delivery service to 500 cities in India

Zomato had reached 200 cities milestone in April and upgraded its expansion target to 500 by September, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zomato said it has expanded its food delivery services to 500 cities in India. The company now has 1.5 lakh restaurant partners and a delivery fleet of 2.3 lakh partners.

Zomato had reached 200 cities milestone in April and upgraded its expansion target to 500 by September, it said in a statement.

"Zomato is now serving users in 500 cities across India...Expanding to four new cities every day over the last month, Zomato is rapidly penetrating its food delivery services to utilize the untapped potential in tier 3-4 cities in India," it added.

The company has expanded to new cities across states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Daman, Meghalaya and Maharashtra, among others.

"While the growth in the top 15 cities has tripled in the last 12 months, our emerging cities now contribute 40 per cent to our business," Zomato CEO Food Delivery Mohit Gupta said.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:50 am

