Zomato ends all wars with Infinity Dining: All-you-can eat is now live

After cementing its place in the food delivery business through its Gold membership, food delivery platform Zomato has now launched an all-new experience called Infinity Dining.

Infinity dining, available exclusively for Gold members, allows unlimited servings from the entire menu at a restaurant at a nominal fixed price per person. Along with this, members also get access to all you can drink at bars.

Zomato said this is the first of its kind experience in the world with India being the first country to receive it. Over 350 restaurants and bars in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru have partnered with the company to offer the experience.

Gold members can also include friends and family in Infinity Dining by booking tickets while kids under the age of six can eat for free.