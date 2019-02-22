App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zomato delists 5,000 restaurants in February for failing to meet hygiene standards

Zomato, along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is conducting audit of all restaurants listed on the platform, across 150 cities in the country, where it has presence, said a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Friday said it has delisted over 5,000 restaurants in February for non-compliance with the hygiene standards set by food regulator FSSAI.

According to the company, "it has delisted over 5,000 restaurants found non-compliant with the standards set by the FSSAI for hygiene".

Zomato CEO (Food Delivery Business) Mohit Gupta said: "We are adding 400 restaurants to our platform every day. So, it is crucial that our restaurant partners are compliant with regulations and hygiene standards."

He further said: "For this reason, We have been re-evaluating all 80,000-plus restaurants listed on Zomato, helping them be compliant, and delisting those that have failed to follow regulations in spite of continuous efforts."

Zomato is educating its restaurant partners to obtain a licence, as well as meet the necessary hygiene standards.

As a result, the number of compliant restaurants on the platform has increased by over 30,000 in the past six months, it added.

Zomato is a restaurant reviews, restaurant discovery, food delivery and dining out transactions platform providing information of over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 65 million users every month.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #FSSAI #Zomato

