Zomato cuts investment in BlinkIt to $320 million

Zomato is cutting its overall investment guidance in Blinkit to $320 million from $400 million, as the quick-commerce company has reduced its losses which also includes its $150 million investment into the company so far, Zomato’s co-founder Deepinder Goyal said in an earning call on August 2.

However, Goyal did not disclose BlinkIt’s profitability timeline.

During the call, Goyal also clarified this time that there was nothing to hide about BlinkIt’s acquisition and due process was followed during the transaction.

"The relationship between Albinder and Akriti/ I is public and already known - there was nothing to hide there. The board was aware of it and all parties, including Akriti herself, made sure that she was never involved in any discussions or decisions with respect to the transaction," the Zomato CEO said.

In its first quarter result, Zomato said its food delivery segment has hit break even with an adjusted EBITDA of 0. It had registered an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 80 crore in the March quarter and a loss of Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period in this segment.

Zomato reported 10% growth in gross order value quarter-on-quarter. The company said its contribution margin improved to 2.8% of GMV, about Rs 11 per order, which led to adjusted EBITDA break- even for the food delivery business. But, EBITDA margin for food is still negative at Rs16 per order.

The average order value for Zomato remains almost stagnant at Rs 397. However, Goyal added that their customer acquisition cost has stabilized which has led to lower marketing spends.

Zomato closed at Rs 56 on the BSE on August 2, up 20 percent during the day, after the company reported that its net loss narrowed 48 percent to Rs 186 crore in the June quarter. As of 11:07am Wednesday, the stock traded at Rs 54.35 apiece, down 2.25 percent, while the benchmark Sensex fell 241.13 points or 0.41 percent to 57,895.23.

Zomato is likely to see a big block deal on August 3, as Uber likely to sell off its 7.8 percent stake in the food delivery aggregator.