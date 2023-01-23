 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posts vacancies: 'This is a 24*7 job...mindset of work-life balance won't work'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Goyal said in a LinkedIn post that Zomato is looking to hire 800 people across five roles, including engineers, product managers and generalists

Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal has posted a slew of job vacancies at the company. For a particular role titled 'Chief of Staff to CEO', the advertisement says that it is a 24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won't work.

"As chief of staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and mini-CEO for the organisation. You will drive priorities across the organisation to influence outcomes and maintain momentum," the advertisement said.

Goyal said in a LinkedIn post that Zomato is looking to hire 800 people across five roles, including engineers, product managers and generalists.