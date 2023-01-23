Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posts vacancies: 'This is a 24*7 job...mindset of work-life balance won't work'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal has posted a slew of job vacancies at the company. For a particular role titled 'Chief of Staff to CEO', the advertisement says that it is a 24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won't work.

"As chief of staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and mini-CEO for the organisation. You will drive priorities across the organisation to influence outcomes and maintain momentum," the advertisement said.

Goyal said in a LinkedIn post that Zomato is looking to hire 800 people across five roles, including engineers, product managers and generalists.

Moneycontrol reported in November last year that Zomato had started laying off employees as the food delivery platform looks to cut costs and turn profitable, in an increasingly challenging macro environment. People familiar with the matter had said at the time that around 100 employees have been already impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, though people in the supply chain haven't been impacted.

Swiggy, which is Zomato's principal competitor in the food and grocery delivery market, fired 380 employees last week in a bid to rationalise business amid a tough venture funding market, a company spokesperson said on January 20, the latest in the series of layoffs that have rocked India's startup ecosystem.

The decision, which affects around 3 percent of its 6,000-strong staff, was communicated to employees at a town hall last week.

"We’re implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 talented Swiggsters. This has been an extremely difficult decision taken after exploring all available options and I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this," Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said in an email to employees after the town hall.

Rising inflation impacted e-commerce demand in the second half of 2022, evidenced by the fact that companies such as Zomato and Delhivery logging slower growth.