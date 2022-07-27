Zomato allots 4.66 crore shares to employees at Re 1 apiece amid sell-off

Food delivery company Zomato, which has seen its shares lose 21 percent in value over two days due to sell-off pressure, has allotted 4.66 crore shares from its ESOP (employee stock option plan) pool at an exercise price of one rupee.

In a filing with the exchanges on July 26, the company said that the nomination and remuneration committee of its board of directors has approved the allotment of 4,65,51 ,600 equity shares to employees upon exercise of vested stock options.

At current share price levels, the entire allotment is worth around Rs 193 crore. Zomato shares were trading at Rs 41.65 apiece at the time of writing.

With the lock-in period of one year for around 613 crore shares or 78 percent of Zomato’s stock ending last week on Saturday (July 23), analysts had cautioned that the company’s share price may face sell-off pressure this week.

Experts expect large pre-IPO investors of the company to offload some of their holdings even as Zomato’s market capitalisation has fallen below its last private market valuation of $5.5 billion.

ESOP costs

Moneycontrol reported earlier that ESOPs given to Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal cost the company Rs 387 crore in the second half of FY22. Meanwhile, the cumulative ESOP cost on account of such rewards to three key managerial personnel (KMPs) of the company was Rs 779 crore in all of FY22.

Of this entire amount, the cost incurred by the company due to the CEO's stock remuneration stood at Rs 753 crore, according to Zomato's annual report for FY22.

The other KMPs are CFO Akshant Goyal and company secretary Sandhya Sethia.

In May, the company's CEO had told employees in an internal note recently that he would be giving away around Rs 700 crore of his ESOP proceeds in FY22 to the Zomato Future Foundation. The money would be used towards the education of delivery partners’ children.

Several experts have been critical of the ESOP policies of startups like Zomato, Paytm and Policybazaar which listed on the bourses last year. While the companies remain lossmaking, the founders and top executives of these companies have been rewarded with large ESOP grants.

Employee benefits expenses, which include the cost incurred by the firms on account of stock options to employees, have ballooned in Q4 (January-March). While Paytm’s employee spend shot up 148 percent to Rs 863 crore, Zomato’s jumped 112 percent to Rs 407 crore and Policybazaar’s rose 94 percent to Rs 374 crore. Nykaa, which has a comparatively sober ESOP programme, saw the number go up by 32 percent to Rs 91 crore.

With questions being asked about profitability, the loss-making tech companies have resorted to talking about a metric called ‘adjusted EBITDA’—which leaves out the cost of ESOPs from EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)—in the last couple of quarters.

For example, Paytm has said that it will become profitable in ‘adjusted EBITDA’ terms by 2025 and Zomato’s letter to shareholders waxes eloquent about how this metric has been improving quarter on quarter.