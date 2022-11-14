 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato | 29% downside or 43% upside? Brokerages divided

Asha Menon
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Two prominent brokerages take widely different views on profitability and growth of the foodtech platform

(Photo by Erik Mclean/Pexels)

Zomato is a stock that has triggered extreme reactions. It had had brokerages taking contrarian ‘buy’ calls even when the stock was tumbling down, triggered memefests and caused a brokerage to come out with a spirited defence of its optimistic view.

Now it has brokerages coming out with widely varying views on its future course. One leading brokerage says that it will see a downside of more than 29 percent, while another well-respected one estimates the opposite—of more than 43 percent upside. While the first argues that high profitability margins isn’t compatible with the food app’s growth ambitions, the second sees break-even by September 2023 in food delivery as a key positive.

‘Reduce’ call

Nomura, which has a reduce rating with a target price of Rs 50 (more than 29 percent downside than the current market price or CMP of around Rs 70), reiterated its stance that the food app will find it challenging to achieve double-digit contributing margin (CM) with high growth in the long term. Contributing margin is the difference between revenue earned and variable costs, and is expressed as a percentage of gross order value (GOV).

This is what the brokerage had opined in its earlier report too, from two months ago. In the August 19 report, the analysts wrote that a double-digit CM would require a rise in commissions from restaurants and in delivery fees charged to customers. While they see the former rising from 15 percent in FY22 to around 17.5 percent in FY31F, they see the latter holding steady at around 6 percent over the same period. Earnings from delivery fee are likely to stagnate with lower frequency of food orders and customers’ unwillingness to pay highly for the convenience.