Zoho's enterprise IT management division to hire 1,000 people this year

Zoho Corporation, one of India’s rare bootstrapped unicorns, plans to increase by 25 percent the workforce at its enterprise IT management division in 2022 even as well-funded startups are laying off employees.

ManageEngine, Zoho Corp's enterprise IT management division, which claims to serve more than 80,000 companies across 190 countries, said on May 19 it would hire 1,000 employees in India in 2022 for development, R&D, and customer-facing roles.

ManageEngine contributes almost 50 percent to Zoho Corp's revenue and has about 4,000 employees.

Shailesh Davey, co-founder and Vice President of Zoho Corp, said India had emerged as one of its top three markets after the US and the UK.

"In India, we registered a YoY (year-on-year) revenue growth of 63.2 percent in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3 percent driven primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors," Davey said.

While Zoho Corp's 80 percent revenue comes from outside India, the country is the fastest-growing market for the company, Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp said.