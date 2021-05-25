Zoho to offer software, solutions free to NGOs, hospitals in light of COVID-19 crisis

Software product firm Zoho said it is giving its software and solutions free of cost to NGOs, hospitals, healthcare departments and government institutions, in a move to help those working on COVID-19 relief management, as the second wave of the pandemic ravages India.

The company is offering a range of relief efforts that include funds collection, inventory management, volunteer and contact management, data collection, helpdesk and IVR solutions, live chats and chatbots, social media response management, video conferencing, data reporting, analysis and custom low code applications.

The initiative is not limited to apps and platforms that are listed. They have extended assistance to managing documents, creating surveys or building websites from the ground up.

The products are available at zero cost for three months and will be extended based on the needs of the organisation. Once the crisis tides over, the organisation’s account will remain active but they will be moved from the ‘’free edition.’’

"After working with a few support groups and government institutions, we are taking another step by offering to build a solution for those working on Covid19 relief management," Zoho's VP-Markering Praval Singh said in a tweet.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In November 2019, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu moved from Silicon Valley to a village in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, a move aimed at empowering rural communities.

"There is a lot of latent talent in the world that is waiting for an opportunity," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp, said in a recent statement.

Over the past year, Zoho has opened around 20 satellite offices in rural and non-urban areas around the world, mostly in India. The Indian offices started to cater to the employees who wanted to continue working from their hometowns during the pandemic and are located in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

The company has traditionally stayed away from urban centers, believing that software can be built from anywhere. Zoho, valued at over a billion dollars, is completely bootstrapped.