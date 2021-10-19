Zoho introduces new apps and services to boost its business software suite Zoho One

Zoho's organisation-wide search can also now understand natural language requests while widgets encapsulating data across the organisation can be aggregated together into a custom dashboard.

Zoho has introduced new apps and services to its suite of business applications Zoho One, along with several platform enhancements.

The company said these launches are designed to support a hybrid work model and experience that would enable businesses to scale even in unpredictable times while allowing easy customisation and personalisation of workplaces to improve the user experience.

These apps and services will bolster collaborative productivity, employee experience as well as aim to bridge the distance between employees, employers, and teams, the company said.

The launch comes at a time when the bootstrapped business software maker has witnessed 104 percent year-on-year growth in its customer base in its second-largest market India. Globally, the customer base has grown by 60 percent on a yearly basis. Zoho said that more than 40,000 organisations currently use its Zoho One product suite.

Among the new services being rolled out include Work Graph, a service that builds a business-wide work graph, specific to each individual within the organisation, by mapping interactions between people, resources, systems, and processes by studying signals and their strength across the board.

Org Dictionary offers a central dictionary for the entire organisation across various Zoho applications and users while Mobile Application Management enables administrators to easily add and manage all of their users' devices for better insight and control of provisioning, specific app permissions and policies, and remotely locking and wiping devices among others.

"The experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors," said Praval Singh, Vice President, Zoho Corp. "Unification of a business requires unification of the underlying systems, which can then provide a truly unified experience, internally and externally, along with unified insights."

New Apps

The new apps being launched include a learning management tool Zoho Learn that enables interactive training programmes and assessments with Zoho's course builder, Zoho Lens. It provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP, and text chat among others and TeamInbox that lets teams use a shared email inbox to eliminate task duplication and streamline email conversations in one central location.

Also being introduced is Zoho Commerce that enables retailers build online shops by providing necessary tools to construct a website, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, market their brand, and analyse data and Zoho Payroll through which businesses can onboard employees, automate payroll processing, disburse salaries online through partner banks, and deduct taxes. Employees will also be able to track their payroll information, access Form 16, and submit investment proofs.

A self-service data preparation and management tool Zoho DataPrep also helps business users integrate, model, cleanse, transform, enrich, and catalogue data, as well as integrate with Zoho Analytics or a third-party service for insights.

Among other platforms, enhancements include embedded and conversational business analytics that enables decision makers to drill down into their data and access cross-departmental insights, through natural language commands using Zia Insights.

Zoho's organisation-wide search can also now understand natural language requests while widgets encapsulating data across the organisation can be aggregated together into a custom dashboard. Zoho One also now integrates with more than 100 telephony providers to enable communication between stakeholders, the company said in a statement.