Zipy bags $2.8 million seed funding led by Blume Ventures and Together Fund

Developer tools software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Zipy has raised seed funding worth of $2.8 million led by Blume Ventures and Together Fund.

AppDynamics and Harness co-founder Jyoti Bansal, former WhatsApp chief business officer Neeraj Arora, MindTickle co-founders Deepak Diwakar and Nishant Mungali, former Elevation Capital partner Alok Goel, Deutsche Bank CIO Dilip Khandelwal, Better founder Vaibhav Domkundwar and seed funds BoldCap and FirstCheque also participated in the funding round.

Founded by Vishalini Paliwal, Zipy helps software teams proactively identify, prioritise and debug critical customer issues in real time by combining session replays, error monitoring and intelligent insights in a single platform.

The company offers its product through different pricing tiers ranging from $39-79 per month. It also offers a free plan as well as an enterprise plan for large teams.

Paliwal had previously worked at companies such as MindTickle, Persistent Systems, and Motorola and has served as a product mentor to multiple startups.

“Zipy addresses a very significant pain point of bringing developers closer to their customers, where they can understand and solve customer issues quickly. We backed Zipy because they are focussed on solving a problem that every software team faces today and Zipy has the potential to be a category creator,” said Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham who started Together Fund with Eka Software founder Manav Garg, former Matrix Partners investor Shubham Gupta and former iSpirt and Nasscom fellow Avinash Raghava.

Zipy plans to use the funds raised to improve the capabilities of its technology platform - making bug solving more proactive, intelligent and tech stack agnostic. The proceeds would also go towards building a team and focusing on scaling customers.

Launched on March 15, 2022, Zipy said that it has already witnessed more than 100 customer signups within a few weeks. The startup is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Pune.

Sanjay Nath, managing partner at Blume Ventures, said “Any bug has a huge impact on an organisation in terms of revenue loss, customer churn, and much more importantly loss of precious developer time in resolving that bug. With her strong experience as a developer, product manager and an entrepreneur, Vishalini’s clarity of thought in solving this problem has been mind blowing. Zipy is making the life of 30M developers more efficient”