Zipaworld Innovation plans to raise $0.5 million at $14 million valuation

Representative image

Digital logistics startup Zipaworld Innovation on Friday said it is planning to raise USD 0.5 million (around Rs 3.8 crore) at a valuation of USD 14-million, in an early-stage round of investment from angel investors from the pharma and chemicals industry.

The startup plans to harness the funds to mobilise and accelerate AI and ML-based logistics and supply chain services, anticipating market trends and risks as well as to support consequent research and development, among others, it said in a statement.

Besides, the funds will be utilised to bolster the infrastructure; workforce expansion; global market penetration and elaboration of international network, it added.

"As per our strategy, we planned to be investor-ready by the start of the current financial year and we have been able to stick to our strategy. This financial year, we are contemplating an investment of USD 5-million, as we look forward to scaling up growth and expansion globally," said Ambrish Kumar, Founder-CEO, Zipaworld Innovation Pvt Ltd.

Zipaworld said it has remained self-funded that happens to be a part of their business strategy, adding that while research, development and upgrading technology is a constant process, the company is developing an integrated multi-modal logistics online platform for the users before any kind of investments could be pursued.

Zipaworld Innovation is the logistics start-up venture of the Delhi-based parent company, AAA 2 Innovate. The company serves over 25,000 PIN CODES pan-India.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes