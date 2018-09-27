App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures down 0.59% on tepid demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September declined by Rs 1.10, or 0.59 per cent to Rs 184.80 per kg in a business turnover of 556 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zinc prices fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 184.80 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September declined by Rs 1.10, or 0.59 per cent to Rs 184.80 per kg in a business turnover of 556 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts was trading lower by Rs 1.05, or 0.56 per cent to Rs 185.35 per kg in 103 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market, mainly weighed on zinc prices at futures trade.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #Zinc

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.