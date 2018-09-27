Zinc futures down 0.59% on tepid demand

Zinc prices fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 184.80 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September declined by Rs 1.10, or 0.59 per cent to Rs 184.80 per kg in a business turnover of 556 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October contracts was trading lower by Rs 1.05, or 0.56 per cent to Rs 185.35 per kg in 103 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market, mainly weighed on zinc prices at futures trade.