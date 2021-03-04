Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise the use of India's COVAXIN

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, thereby becoming the first African country to do so.



Zimbabwe has authorized the use of COVAXIN, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Africa to do so. Trying to get it to Zimbabwe at an early date: Embassy of India in Harare, Zimbabwe

With this, it has become the first country in Africa to authorise the Indian COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Embassy of India in Harare, Zimbabwe said on March 5, ANI reported.

As per ANI reports, earlier today a consignment of made in India vaccines were airlifted for Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Côte d'Ivoire, Anurag Shrivastava, Spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Hyderabad-based developers Bharat Biotech on March 3 said that its Covaxin vaccine was 81 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 following a third round of clinicals trials.

The vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use under clinical trial mode. The vaccine will have to be taken in two doses with 28 days apart.