English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise the use of India's COVAXIN

The Hyderabad-based developers Bharat Biotech on March 3 said that its Covaxin vaccine was 81 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 following a third round of clinicals trials.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of India's indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, thereby becoming the first African country to do so.

With this, it has become the first country in Africa to authorise the Indian COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Embassy of India in Harare, Zimbabwe said on March 5, ANI reported.

As per ANI reports, earlier today a consignment of made in India vaccines were airlifted for Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Côte d'Ivoire, Anurag Shrivastava, Spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Hyderabad-based developers Bharat Biotech on March 3 said that its Covaxin vaccine was 81 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 following a third round of clinicals trials.

The vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use under clinical trial mode. The vaccine will have to be taken in two doses with 28 days apart.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #"completely built unit" #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine
first published: Mar 4, 2021 05:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

Simply Save | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.