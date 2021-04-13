ZF India to bear COVID vaccine cost for employees, family members

German auto parts giant ZF on Tuesday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and their family members in India. ZF India, which is a part of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, has over 3,000 employees working across its offices in Pune, Hyderabad and Coimbatore. The company, in a release, also said that ZF wants to take the positive learnings and experiences from the pandemic and extend Hybrid working for employees. ZF India, which is a part of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, has over 3,000 employees working across its offices in Pune, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

"ZF will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for all its on-roll employees in India and their dependents including parents. With this initiative, ZF India will also support contract workers and support staff," it said. ZF views this vaccination drive as an opportunity to overcome the coronavirus crisis in general and to immunize its workforce, the company said, adding, the drive has been rolled out with an aim to safeguard the wellbeing of the employees across its offices in Pune, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

"The vaccination drive is in line with our global safety policy of safeguarding our employees and their families along with our contract workforce who have been an important and a steady asset for our organization," said Aparnnaa Shriram head of HR India region. The company further said that ZF India, Pune will also work with Primary Health Care centre, Karanjvihire, which is managing about 5 villages in Chakan zone.

"Our Technology Centre in Hyderabad, which is a key pillar for ZF Groups' software and digital product development and which is deeply integrated into the global ZF R&D network has grown substantially in terms of revenue as well as headcount during 2020 and continues withplans of multi-fold growth in 2021, said Suresh KV, President, ZF India said. As part of hybrid working, a combination of onsite working with two to three days virtual working per week (if job and site-specific responsibilities allow) could be the normal working week at ZF in the future, it said.

This global initiative would be adapted for each country and shaped per the local regulations and requirements, the company added.