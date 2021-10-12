MARKET NEWS

English
Zetwerk closes Rs 500 crore financing agreement with TradeCred

As many as 13 family offices are part of the financing agreement.

PTI
October 12, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
Representative image

Capital and consumer goods manufacturer Zetwerk Manufacturing on Tuesday said it has closed a Rs 500 crore financing agreement with TradeCred.

"We want to continue focusing on making our supply chain robust. Zetwerk''s ability to facilitate this arrangement also shows investor confidence in day-to-day business of the company. Our order book continues to grow and has crossed Rs 5,200 crore. We are on track to achieve strong, profitable business growth in 2021-22," Zetwerk CEO Amrit Acharya said in a statement.

The financing agreement will help fuel growth of Zetwerk and make its supply chain robust, the company said.

Zetwerk recently turned unicorn after raising USD 150 million in series E funding round led by D1 Capital Partners.

"Zetwerk is one of the very few businesses operating at scale, and best positioned to evangelize manufacturing in India, with tech-enabled operations like none other. We are excited to have partnered in this journey of delivering next milestones in the global manufacturing space," TradeCred founder and CEO Hardik Shah said.
Tags: #Business #TradeCred #Zetwerk Manufacturing
first published: Oct 12, 2021 02:59 pm

