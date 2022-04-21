Zetwerk bags Rs 126 crore order from L&T for bullet train project

Contract manufacturing startup Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has bagged an order worth Rs 126.55 crore from L&T for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad (MAHSR) bullet train project, the company said on Thursday.

The startup will supply 10,000 metric tonne (MT) fabricated girders to support the load-bearing capacity of the steel bridges that Larsen & Toubro is fabricating for laying the bullet train rail corridor.

"Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an order worth Rs 126.55 crore by L&T Ltd for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad (MAHSR) Bullet Train project," the start-up said in a statement. As per the LoI, the MAHSR Bullet Train project is being executed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

"Zetwerk is proud to associate with the Bullet Train Project and will strive to deliver its commitment on time in full. India is on the cusp of a major manufacturing revolution and we are honoured to be able to play an active role in bolstering these capabilities and supporting the government's development vision," Zetwerk cofounder Vishal Chaudhary said in the statement. Larsen & Toubro - IHI Infrastructure Systems Consortium will fabricate and transport 28 steel truss bridges (approximately 70,000 MT) on the 508-km long MAHSR bullet train project, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through 12 stations at the cost of Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

The bullet train will cover a distance of 508 km in 2 hours and 7 mins with a maximum operational speed of 320 km per hour, the statement said. The MAHSR corridor is the first high-speed rail corridor under implementation among the 12 planned high-speed rail corridors in India.

The execution period of the order envisages that the project will be completed by 2023.