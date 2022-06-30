Maveric Systems inaugurates new delivery centre in Pune

Maveric Systems, a domain-led BankTech solution specialist inaugurated its new delivery centre in Pune, Maharashtra on June 30.

The firm intends to expand its Pune operations to 500 employees by the next fiscal, on track to reaching revenue of $175 million and 6000 employees by 2025.

The organisation clocked revenues of around $67.8 million in FY 21-22.

The launch of Pune delivery centre adds to its global presence spanning 15 countries across 3 continents.

By 2025, Maveric aims to be recognized as the top-3 BankTech solutions specialist transforming digital ecosystems of retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management areas.

Commenting on the expansion, Ranga Reddy, Global CEO, Maveric Systems, said, Pune delivery centre will serve as a strong base to address technology transformation needs of banking leaders in Middle East and UK.

"Furthermore, establishing a delivery presence in Pune brings us closer to our strategic customers and gives impetus to our culture of commitment to customers," added Reddy.

Since its inception in 2000, Maveric has adopted customer centricity as the driver of growth, backed by differentiated talent with layered competency – deep domain and tech leadership, supported by a culture of ownership, energy, and commitment to customer success.

This has translated to deep, enduring relationships with global and regional banking leaders as well as select Fintechs.

N. N. Subramanian, COO, Maveric Systems, further added, "We continuously enhance our talent nurturing process that assures sharp customer mindshare and builds competitive differentiation. Over the years, we have been focusing on a highly skilled talent pool across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh."

Across retail, corporate & wealth management domains, Maveric Systems accelerates digital transformation through its inherent banking domain expertise, a customer-intimacy-led delivery model, and differentiated talent with layered competency.

With centres of excellence for Data, Digital, Temenos Core Banking, and Quality Engineering, their global presence spans 15 countries with regional delivery capabilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Dubai, London, Poland, Riyadh, and Singapore.