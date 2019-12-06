ZestMoney partners with Xiaomi to offer small ticket loans

Byline: V Bhatia

ZestMoney, an AI-driven EMI financing platform, has partnered with smartphone company, Xiaomi, to provide cash loans to Indian customers.

The product, MiCredit, allows customers to avail instant credit straight into their bank accounts for amounts ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Announcing the product’s launch, Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO at ZestMoney said that the company has been working with Xiaomi India for three years to enable affordability solutions across their platforms from EMI on Mi.com to point of sale finance in MiHome, e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart for Mi products, and in-store at Mi Home stores.

“The launch of MiCredit marks a deepening of this relationship as ZestMoney makes its first move into cash loans. We are proud to partner with Xiaomi India in their endeavour to empower more consumers to access to small ticket loans that are transparent, fair and low cost. Having access to small ticket credit can provide a helping hand at times of need and empower consumers to obtain greater financial freedom, without the need for a heavy personal loan,” she added.

Manu Kumar Jain, Head, Xiaomi India, said that there is a huge potential in the 1.9 crore personal loan consumers in India. Xiaomi’s recent survey found that Indians mostly take personal loans for five reasons – medical emergencies, shopping, weddings, travel and education.

Easy access to credit and finance from fintechs has seen a growing incidence of people, especially youngsters.

According to Satish Pillai, MD and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, the growth rate of new people looking for loans, including personal and consumer durable loans, is growing at 30 percent.

The latest RBI data shows less than 60 million credit cards are issued in India, compared to over 900 million debit cards.

Young online shoppers in India are increasingly keen to avail EMI plans to help improve affordability, instead of using their plastic cards.

According to NITI Aayog, the Indian fintech industry is likely to touch $31 billion in 2020. The advent of digital lending and the emergence of services for masses with low credit requirements are expected to lead this growth.

Xiaomi and ZestMoney are banking on this rising trend for the newly launched cash loan product. MiCredit connects the loan seeker with a service provider, such as ZestMoney.