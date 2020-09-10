Zerodha's Rainmatter leads investment in learning firm QShala

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital has led a Rs 2.7-crore fundraising round in the company that owns online learning platform QShala.

Mindtree cofounder Kalyan Banerjee and former Lowe Lintas director Preeti Sawhney also participated in Walnut Knowledge Solutions' financing round.

Other angel investors included Qwikcilver Solutions CTO, Sanjay Tambwekar and Avinash Umapathy, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Apart from the online platform, QShala also hosts offline quizzes for schools and students.

"We started Walnut in 2014 and for six years we were primarily an offline platform. In 2019, we made the shift to an online platform and from then onwards we've really been focused on building that, which gave us the ability to scale through online live courses," said Raghav Chakravarthy, cofounder at Walnut Knowledge Solutions, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Bengaluru-based Rainmatter usually invests in startups in the financial technology space.

"Even with Zerodha, we've tried to teach people on how to trade rather than giving just stock tips. While this investment in QShala is outside whatever we do as a business, we thought that one of the best ways to enable curiosity building was when someone is a kid," Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.