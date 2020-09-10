172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zerodhas-rainmatter-leads-investment-in-learning-firm-qshala-5821291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha's Rainmatter leads investment in learning firm QShala

Bengaluru-based Rainmatter usually invests in startups in the financial technology space.

Moneycontrol News

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital has led a Rs 2.7-crore fundraising round in the company that owns online learning platform QShala.

Mindtree cofounder Kalyan Banerjee and former Lowe Lintas director Preeti Sawhney also participated in Walnut Knowledge Solutions' financing round.

Other angel investors included Qwikcilver Solutions CTO, Sanjay Tambwekar and Avinash Umapathy, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Close

Apart from the online platform, QShala also hosts offline quizzes for schools and students.

related news

"We started Walnut in 2014 and for six years we were primarily an offline platform. In 2019, we made the shift to an online platform and from then onwards we've really been focused on building that, which gave us the ability to scale through online live courses," said Raghav Chakravarthy, cofounder at Walnut Knowledge Solutions, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Bengaluru-based Rainmatter usually invests in startups in the financial technology space.

"Even with Zerodha, we've tried to teach people on how to trade rather than giving just stock tips. While this investment in QShala is outside whatever we do as a business, we thought that one of the best ways to enable curiosity building was when someone is a kid," Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Zerodha

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.