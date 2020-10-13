172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zerodhas-nithin-and-nikhil-kamath-top-iifl-wealth-hurun-india-40-under-self-made-rich-list-2020-5956551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath top IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020

Media.net’s Divyank Turakhia (38) with net worth of Rs 14,000 crore follows after the Kamath brothers.

Moneycontrol News

Zerodha Co-founders Nithin Kamath (40) and Nikhil Kamath (34) topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & under Self-Made Rich List 2020 with wealth of Rs 24,000 crore.

Following in second place is Media.net’s Divyank Turakhia (38) with net worth of Rs 14,000 crore. While, Devita Saraf (39), founder of Vu Technologies is the only woman in the list. The list was released by IIFL Wealth and Hurun India on October 13.

“The list represents the hottest rising stars in business from India. Some of who have fully or partly exited core businesses and are setting up investment funds backing other young entrepreneurs. This will have a compounding effect on the growth of disruptive entrepreneurship in the country,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India.

Close
Table 1: IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List
RankNameWealth INR CrChange %CompanyAgeCity of Residence
1Nithin Kamath & Nikhil Kamath24,00058%Zerodha40,34Bengaluru
2Divyank Turakhia14,0008%Media.net38Dubai
3Amod Malviya13,100274%Udaan39Bengaluru
3Sujeet Kumar13,100274%Udaan40Bengaluru
3Vaibhav Gupta13,100274%Udaan40New Delhi
6Riju Ravindran7,800117%Think & Learn39Bengaluru
7Binny Bansal7,50036%Flipkart37Bengaluru
7Sachin Bansal7,50023%Flipkart39Bengaluru
9Ritesh Agarwal4,500-40%Oravel Stays26New Delhi
10Bhavish Aggarwal3,50013%ANI Technologies35Bengaluru
11Deepak Garg3,20014%Rivigo39Gurugram
12Herman Narula2,90045%Improbable Worlds32London
13Deepinder Goyal2,20016%Zomato Media37Gurugram
14Ankit Bhati1,60014%ANI Technologies34Bengaluru
15Sriharsha Majety1,4000%Bundl Technologies34Vijayawada
16Devita Rajkumar Saraf1,200-33%VU Technologies39Mumbai

Source: Hurun Research Institute, IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020

related news

For more details, visit www.hurunindia.net

As per the list, the entrepreneurs cumulatively added a wealth of Rs 44,900 crore, registering an increase of 59 percent compared to last year.

Bengaluru is the city that houses the business headquarters the most individuals on the list – nine, followed by two each in Delhi and Gurugram.

Average age on the list is 37 and the youngest entrepreneur is Oyo Rooms’ Ritesh Agarwal (26). Logistics and Retail are the major contributors of wealth for entrepreneurs.

Shaji Kumar, Senior Managing Partner, IIFL Wealth Management said the list “captured the wealth creation taking place across the country.” Adding: “17 Indian-origin entrepreneurs, aged under 40, have together added wealth close to Rs 45,000 crore. Majority of them are disruptors in the digital space and we see them scaling their businesses with the right mix of technology and innovation.”

The list this year saw 827 individuals with wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above – a three-fold increase compared to five years back. Of these, 627 increased their wealth including 161 new faces (76 percent self-made). Another 229 saw their wealth decrease, while 75 dropped out of the list and six passed away.

Self-made Indian entrepreneurs in the list are on the up at 64 percent, from 54 percent of the list five years ago; while 90 percent businesses in the list are family run, indicating the success of family run entrepreneurship in India.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Zerodha

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.