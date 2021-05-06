Zerodha will no longer send work-related chats post 6 pm, on holidays to staff: Nithin Kamath

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath on May 6 announced that his online broking firm will no longer send work-related chats to the staff post 6 pm and on holidays. The new move has been announced to help reduce employees' feeling of burnt out.

"At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse

. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried," Kamath wrote on Twitter.

COVID-19 impact: Swiggy announces four-day workweek for employees in May



Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below).

Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR

2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

The broking firm founder even opined that multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. He was of the opinion that employees who are part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously more prone to be brain fried, as they are working from home.

Ever since the country was hit by COVID-19 pandemic last year and a national lockdown was announced on March 2020, most corporate employees are working from home.

Citing the risk of employees feeling of being burnt out due to overwork, many companies are mulling steps to ease their pressure.

Food delivery platform Swiggy has decided to move to a 4-day work week during May in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases across the country. Similar plans are being mulled by other firms.

While Google CEO Sundar Pichai has come up with a new ‘hybrid' work model for its employees.

Under this model, Google would allow 60 percent of the staff to work together in offices 'a few days a week', 20 percent to work from different office locations, and 20 percent to work from home permanently.

Meanwhile, a recent report stated that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is discussing internally to make work from home permanent for the employees of IT companies.