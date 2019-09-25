Zerodha offers ESOP worth Rs 200 crore to 77% employees: Report

Zerodha has put on offer an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) worth over Rs 200 crore for 850 employees, The Economic Times reported.

The move comes after the financial services company turned public limited in early-2019, post which the company has restructured and constituted an ESOP pool among a wider network of employees, the paper added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Founded in 2010 as a partnership firm, Zerodha offers retail and institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

According to company CEO Nithin Kamath, the ESOP was allocated among 850 of the 1,100 employees. This is around 77 percent of the workforce.

The ESOP has the option to 33 percent of the shares after the first year, providing easier liquidity options to staff; and the company has created a Rs 30-50 crore fund to buy back shares next year. This differs from the usual three-to-five-year holding period.

“We also offer credit to our employees against these shares at an interest rate of 6-7 percent per annum, in order to cater to their sudden liquidity requirements,” Kamath said.

“We historically had very less churn in the employee base. Our core operations and technology teams have remained almost the same since inception. The allocation of shares was done on the basis of the employees’ gross earnings through their years of service, plus added shares were allocated based on their performance,” he added.

He also spoke about plans for public listing over the next four to five years, but not 'immediate'. “This, in turn, will also give an option for my employees with ESOPs to exit or vest their shares at market value,” he told the paper.