172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zerodha-completes-esop-buyback-nithin-kamath-says-most-satisfying-day-5845371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Here is your gateway to a 1-year FREE MC Pro Subscription, by applying for an American Express card. Apply Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha completes ESOP buyback, Nithin Kamath says most satisfying day

In July this year, the discount brokerage had announced ESOPs buyback at a self-assessed enterprise value of Rs 7,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha
Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha

Indian brokerage firm Zerodha has completed its employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) buyback, CEO Nithin Kamath tweeted on September 15.

"We just provided liquidity to everyone on the team through an ESOP buyback. My most satisfying day as CEO of @zerodhaonline'," Kamath tweeted.


In July this year, the discount brokerage had announced ESOPs buyback at a self-assessed enterprise value of Rs 7,000 crore.

Zerodha had planned to spend Rs 60-65 crore for the buyback, which was primarily intended to give "liquidity" as a 10-year anniversary gift to its employees.

Close

"It’s been a decade since we started. We have not raised any capital and don’t have any intention to raise for the next few years. So, we thought this was a good time to give liquidity to people who have been around with us for a while," Kamath had said at the time of announcing the buyback.

related news

According to him, 700 employees stood to benefit from the ESOP buyback.

"It is expected to pay out around Rs 60-65 crores to 700 employees. While 700 will benefit, 50-60 of these employees will benefit more. It also gives our people more confidence," he said.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 08:16 am

tags #130 supermarkets #markets #Zerodha

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.