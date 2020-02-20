App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha applies for AMC license

Zerodha already permits retail investors to invest in MFs at no additional cost through its product Coin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Discount broker Zerodha has applied for an asset management company (AMC) license, founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said on February 20.

"Mutual fund (MF) as a product needs to be re-imagined," Kamath stated, adding that the company wants to improve capital market participation from millennials.

Zerodha already permits retail investors to invest in MFs at no additional cost through its product Coin.


"The AMC will be planning a whole bunch of things. The basic premise is market penetration in India is still too small. We need to make the industry grow per se. We will have new products in the MF and ETF spaces, which are not around right now," Kamath told ETMarkets.com.

Close


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #AMC #Business #company #MF #Zerodha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.