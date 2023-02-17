Zero To One Fund invests Rs 10 Million in Devalaya Elearn

The angel funding will help Indias most affordable Skill Education startup to expand its presence New Delhi (India), February 17: Zero To One Fund, a Category-1 Alternative Investment Fund, said it has invested Rs. 10 Million as angel funding in Devalaya Elearn, Indias most affordable Skill Education startup. The investment in Devalaya Elearn follows Zero To One Funds thesis of investing in technology based innovative disruptive ideas.

The fund raised by Devalaya Elearn will be used for setting up Schools of Excellence across the country to offer extraordinary advantages to the students, teachers, and school management. The startup will offer skill education, counselling programs, teachers training, digital platform support, exam-oriented guidance programs, etc. in a hybrid mode. Besides these, Devalaya Elearn will offer a School Leadership Program for the Principals and Directors of the school to ensure synergy at the school management level.

Dheeraj Sharma, Co-founder of Devalaya Elearn, said, We are delighted with this much needed funding from Zero To One who believed in our model to provide affordable skill education. The funding will allow us to scale our operations across the country as we expect to onboard around one Million students in the very first year of our operation. India has the largest young population in the world (580million+ aged between 5-24 years), however, there are not sufficient Skill Development platforms and Innovative Education Techniques that can offer demographic leverage to India. To address these challenges, Government of India came up with National Education Policy 2020 to make a significant change in education patterns across the country. Devalaya Elearn is well positioned to bridge this skilling gap and support Governments mission to skill large population base and help them to get meaningful employment.

Speaking on its investment into Devalaya Elearn, Praveen Kaushik, Director of Zero To One Fund. Said, We believe that the capacity building measurements at the school level is a revolutionary offering in the school education segment and have the potential to bring a revolution in skill education at an early age. While complying with the recommendations as per National Education Policy the Skill Enrichment Program offered by Devalaya eLearn will play a significant role in the successful implementation of NEP 2020 at a wide level. With the unique value proposition and an exceptional mixture of academicians, professionals, and bureaucrats in the management team, Devalaya Elearn is expected to achieve new heights of exponential growth very soon. Zero to One has invested in many other promising startups and organizations to help scale and create a meaningful impact in society.