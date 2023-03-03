 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zero knowledge about stocks: Actor Arshad Warsi clarifies after Sebi ban

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

According to the interim order, Arshad Warsi made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh and his wife earned a profit of Rs 37.56 lakh. Sebi has directed the impounding and retaining of profits made by the couple and others accused in the case.

Actor Arshad Warsi (Source: Arshad Warsi/Instagram)

Actor Arshad Warsi has clarified that he and his wife Maria Goretti lack knowledge of the stock market and took to Twitter requesting people to not believe in hearsay, after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banned the two from securities market in a case  related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.

Sebi has reportedly banned several entities, including Arshad Warsi, Maria, YouTube Manish Mishra and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast - Shreya Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Pooja Aggarwal and Varun Media, from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube recommending investors to buy the company's shares.

