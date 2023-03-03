Zero knowledge about stocks: Actor Arshad Warsi clarifies after Sebi ban

Actor Arshad Warsi (Source: Arshad Warsi/Instagram)

Actor Arshad Warsi has clarified that he and his wife Maria Goretti lack knowledge of the stock market and took to Twitter requesting people to not believe in hearsay, after capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banned the two from securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.

Sebi has reportedly banned several entities, including Arshad Warsi, Maria, YouTube Manish Mishra and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast - Shreya Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Pooja Aggarwal and Varun Media, from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube recommending investors to buy the company's shares.

Also Read: Sebi cracks whip on actor Arshad Warsi, wife for YouTube pump-and-dump scheme

According to the interim order, Arshad Warsi made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh and Maria Goretti earned a profit of Rs 37.56 lakh. Sebi has directed the impounding and retaining of profits made by the actor couple as well as other accused in the case.

These gains were made between April 27 to September 30 last year. However, in response to the crisis, the actor took to Twitter and mentioned that he and his wife lack knowledge of the stock market.

The couple, along with others named in the case, have been directed to deposit the impounded amount in a scheduled bank in 15 days with a lien created in favour of Sebi. They have also been directed "not to dispose of or alienate any assets, whether movable or immovable or create any interest or charge on any of such assets held in their name".



Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money.

— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 2, 2023

"Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many others, lost all our hard-earned money," he tweeted.

The investigation began after Sebi received complaints alleging that certain entities were engaging in price manipulation and offloading shares of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.