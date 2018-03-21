App
Mar 21, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zensar to acquire Cynosure for $33 mn

Cynosure focuses on providing Guidewire platform implementation services to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance carriers and clocked revenues of about USD 20 million in 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zensar today said it will acquire Cynosure for about USD 33 million, a move that will help the Indian IT firm strengthen its play in the insurance vertical.

"The addition of Cynosure will help us strengthen our insurance vertical that accounts for about 15 per cent of our business...the total deal size is about USD 33 million along with performance-linked earnout," Zensar CEO and MD Sandeep Kishore told PTI.

The acquisition will be funded by a mix of internal accruals and external debt.

As part of the deal, the entire share capital of Cynosure Interface Solutions (Cynosure India) will be acquired for an amount "not exceeding Rs 13 crore".

Zensar Technologies Inc -- a wholly owned subsidiary of Zensar -- will acquire the entire share capital of Cynosure Inc for "approximately USD 31 million and deferred payments, subject to meeting the performance targets over the 24 months post closing", Zensar said in a regulatory filing.

Cynosure has an offshore development centre in Bengaluru, India.

"Cynosure is a Guidewire partner, and is well respected in the market place, making them experts in this area. They bring successful implementations, providing core system modernisation with rich customer relationships that will serve as a significant value addition to our offerings,” Kishore said.

