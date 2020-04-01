Zen Technologies to develop ventilator prototype for India to fight COVID-19

"As a part of the corporate social responsibility... Zen Technologies has dedicated a small research and development team to develop a prototype of a ventilator for India," the company said.
In its bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic , Zen Technologies on Wednesday said it is in the process of developing a ventilator prototype for India. The product is expected to be ready soon, according to a BSE filing.
The company is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art combat training solutions for the training of defence and security forces worldwide
