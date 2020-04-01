App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zen Technologies to develop ventilator prototype for India to fight COVID-19

"As a part of the corporate social responsibility... Zen Technologies has dedicated a small research and development team to develop a prototype of a ventilator for India," the company said.

In its bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic , Zen Technologies on Wednesday said it is in the process of developing a ventilator prototype for India. The product is expected to be ready soon, according to a BSE filing.



The company is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art combat training solutions for the training of defence and security forces worldwide

Shares of the firm were trading at Rs 22.75 apiece on the BSE, down 3.60 percent from their previous close.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:42 am

