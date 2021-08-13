MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ZEEL insider trading: Why SEBI banned 15 entities, and more

SEBI found that the entities, including individuals, had taken a long position in the scrip of ZEEL in the cash and derivatives segments, PTI reported.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
After ZEEL announced its results for the first quarter of FY20, the entities had squared off the long positions and generated huge profits. (Image: Reuters)

After ZEEL announced its results for the first quarter of FY20, the entities had squared off the long positions and generated huge profits. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on August 12, banned 15 entities from the capital markets over insider trading in the scrip of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL).

SEBI found that the entities, including individuals, had taken a long position in the scrip of ZEEL in the cash and derivatives segments, according to a PTI report.

Here are the details available so far:

> The market regulator impounded gains to the tune of Rs 23.84 crore from certain entities, according to an interim order viewed by PTI.

> After ZEEL announced its results for the first quarter of FY20, the entities had squared off the long positions and generated huge profits.

Close

"They had bought significant number of shares and / or taken long positions in the scrip of ZEEL prior to the announcement(s) and had sold the shares and / or squared off their open position in the scrip, subsequent to the announcement. In the said process, noticees had prima facie generated substantial proceeds," SEBI noted.

The company had announced a significant increase in profits after market hours on August 18, 2020, which caused shares to rise the next day.

> PTI reported that Bijal Shah, who was head of the financial planning and analysis, strategy and investor relations at ZEEL, at the time of violation had, prima facie, passed on the UPSI to Gopal Ritolia, former director at UBS India and Jatin Chawla, ex-director at Credit Suisse and currently director at First Voyagers Advisors.

SEBI had examined social media, call data records and bank statements. It found that Ritolia and Chawla had taken substantial long positions in the scrip of ZEEL starting from August 11, prior to the release of the earnings statement.

> The 15 entities barred are Shah, Ritolia, Jatin Chawla, Amit Bhanwarlal Jajoo, Manish Kumar Jajoo, Gomati Devi Ritolia, Daljit Gurucharan Chawla, Monika Lakhotia, Pushpadevi Jajoo, Bhawarlal Ramniwas Jajoo, Bhawarlal Jajoo HUF, Ritesh Kumar Kamalkishore Jajoo, Successure Partners, Yash Anil Jajoo and Vimla Somani.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #SEBI #Zee Entertainment
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:59 am

