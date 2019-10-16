Zee5 on course to cross 100m users soon, meet breakeven target

Zee5, among the largest OTT (over-the-top) platforms promoted by the Zee Group is on course to cross the 100-million-active user-mark before March and to meet the breakeven target within five years of operations as it increases its vernacular play.

The platform, an arm of the Zee Group's flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises already has over 76 million active subscribers as of the June quarter and boasts of the largest language offering--12 languages, including Bhojpuri, and five foreign languages--Bahasa, German, Malay, Russian and Thai.

The Subhash Chandra-led group pioneered the OTT space in the country entering the segment way back in 2012 with Ditto TV and in its new avatar as Zee5 began full commercial operations in February 2018.

Since then, it has been the fastest growing platform- clipping at 4.5 times in the 12 months to June 2019 not only in terms of subscribers but also in terms of content (over 1 lakh hours, and available in 12 language offering voice navigation and search, says chief executive Tarun Katial.

He is also hopeful of crossing the 100-million active user-base before March as the platform directs its focus onto more kids content from next month.

Having made a substantial investment into the vertical since then, the management is hopeful of meeting the breakeven target in the next five years, as it is sure of maintaining the lead over customer acquisition with its 3Vs strategy (going more vernacular, getting more videos and offering more voice search facilities), and focusing on the kids content in an aggressive manner, Katial told PTI.

On the language front, they will soon add Assamese and one or two NE languages but expects the key demand drivers to continue to be news music and movies, he adds.

"Our growth would be driven by the 3Vs strategy. This is based on our experience that a good portion of our customers have problems in typing out but are more comfortable in speaking. So voice search is something we are developing and adding more features with.

'Similarly, adding more languages to our bouquet of 12 --in a country with over 1,600 languages--is another growth driver. And the third is getting more originals, as the content is the most important differentiator in this space," Katial says.

Its content bouquet has over 4,100 movies, over 90 original content, 35 plays, 800 shows, 1,000 plus music videos, and over 90 live channels including 25 news channels.

Katial says over 85 percent of the viewing happens on mobiles and the rest on desktops with an average time spent being 33 minutes.